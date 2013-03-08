Mexican imports of US used cars up 64.5% year-on-year in January

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Around 55,321 used vehicles were brought into Mexico from the USA in January, equivalent to 65.6% of total new car sales in the country over the same month, Amda said.

Last year, about 458,000 used vehicles were brought into Mexico from the USA, equivalent to 46.4% of total new car sales in the country over the year, according to Amda figures.

In 2011, about 400,000 used vehicles were brought into Mexico from the USA.

The Mexican Secretariat of Economy has extended for another year the decree which allows the import of used vehicles into the country.

Used cars can be imported into Mexico until at least January 31, 2014, the secretariat announced on January 31 this year.