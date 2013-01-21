Mexican steel imports near 7m tonnes in Jan-Nov 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The volume is by far the largest among Latin American countries, among which Brazil ranks second with 3.16 million tonnes, Alacero’s figures showed.

Between January and November, Mexico exported 2.92 million tonnes of finished steel, also the highest tonnage in the region.

Brazil recorded a volume of 2.62 million tonnes over the same period, according to Alacero.

In terms of finished steel consumption, however, Mexico came second to Brazil.

Mexico consumed 19 million tonnes in the first 11 months of 2012, compared with 23.43 million tonnes consumed in Brazil.

Alacero’s figures do not include comparison data for the corresponding period in 2011.