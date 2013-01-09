Mexican steel imports total 6.3m tonnes in Jan-Oct 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The volume is by far the largest among Latin American countries, among which Brazil ranks second with 2.9 million tonnes, Alacero’s figures showed.

In the first ten months of 2012, Mexico exported 2.66 million tonnes of finished steel, also the highest tonnage in the region.

Brazil recorded a volume of 2.38 million tonnes over the same period, according to Alacero.

In terms of finished steel consumption, however, Mexico came second to Brazil.

Mexico took 17.15 million tonnes in the first ten months of the year, compared with 21.3 million tonnes consumed in Brazil.

Alacero’s figures do not include comparison data for the corresponding period in 2011.