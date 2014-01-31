Mexico imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese plate imports

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Duties were set at 33.98% on imports of plates in thicknesses above 4.75mm, widths greater than 600mm and lengths up to 12.19mm, the economy ministry said in a resolution published in the country’s official gazette on Friday January 31.

“Imports have been entering the Mexican market at unfair prices,” the resolution read.

The probe was opened in July last year, following a request from Mexico’s biggest integrated steelmaker, Altos Hornos de México (Ahmsa).

The products affected are classified under tariff subheadings 72085101, 72085102, 72085103, 72085201, 72254001 and 72254002.

The investigation will continue, but the Secretariat of Economy gave no estimated time for it to be concluded.