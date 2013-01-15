Mexico’s Ahmsa reports new crude steel output record in 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The volume was up by 1.9% in comparison with 2011, the company said.

Sales of flat and non-flat steel products reached 3.2 million tonnes last year, it added.

Luis Zamudio Miechelsen, senior vp of operations at Ahmsa, said that, even after international steel prices dropped during 2012, the company was able to maintain its operational levels.

Zamudio said that the Fénix project continued through its final stage of development with the construction of a new plate mill and an electric arc furnace – units that will allow the steelmaker to increase the capacity and range of steels for new markets.

During 2012 the company focused on the manufacture of finished flat steels for the construction, metal-mechanical, auto industry, durable goods and oil sectors.

Ahmsa also produces slab, plate and tinplate, as well as beams.