Mexico’s Ahmsa reports plate output, sales records

The company produced 605,363 tonnes of plate by December 20, 2012, up from 604,763 tonnes recorded in the whole of 2011.

Plate sales reached 655,133 tonnes by December 20, against a 2011 total of 646,535 tonnes.

Ahmsa also reported a record in heavy sections sales, which by December 18 reached 185,848 tonnes, up from the previous record of 158,353 tonnes in 2008.