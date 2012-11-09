Mexico’s car output hits record in October on export demand
Mexico’s carmaking sector produced 282,283 units in October 2012, 17.3% more than in the same month in 2011, according to domestic automotive association Amia.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
Vehicle output reached 2.4 million units for the January-October period. This was up by 13.6% from 2.1 million units in the corresponding months of last year, Amia said on Wednesday November 7.
Exports increased by 12.3% to 216,576 units in October.
Exports hit a record high for January-October of 1.98 million cars, up by 11.7% year-on-year, according to Amia’s figures.
Mexican auto exports to the USA in October rose by 14% to 135,674 units.
Exports to the USA for January-October 2012 reached 1.25 million units, 10.8% higher than in the same period last year, Amia said.
Vehicle numbers shipped to Latin America increased by 15.2% to 33,115 cars in October.
Exports to Europe fell by 16.9% to 21,390 units.
Exports to Africa reached 3,892 units, 699% higher than in the same month in 2011, while sales to Asia rose by 232% to 6,672 units.