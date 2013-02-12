Mexico’s car output up in January, domestic sales still under pressure

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Domestic sales increased by 11.9% in January, to 84,269 units. However, domestic sales are at the same level as in 2003, the association pointed out.

Another factor affecting the domestic market in Mexico is imports of used vehicles, Amia said.

About 458,000 used vehicles were brought into Mexico from the USA in 2012, equivalent to 46.4% of total new car sales in the country over the year, according to Amia figures.

In 2011, about 400,000 used vehicles were brought into Mexico from the USA.

“The US auto industry has treated Mexico as its vehicular backyard, affecting security, health and energy efficiency, and has cheated the consumer,” Amia said.

The Mexican Secretariat of Economy has extended for another year the decree that allows the import of used vehicles in the country.

Used vehicles can be imported into Mexico at least until January 31, 2014, the secretariat announced on January 31 this year.