Mexico’s car production flat, exports down in December 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Vehicle output reached 2.88 million units for the whole of 2012, up by 12.8% from the 2.5 million units in 2011, Amia said.

Domestic sales decreased by 4.2% in December last year to 110,849 units.

This meant that the Mexican auto industry was not capable of reaching the 1 million units recently predicted by Amia’s president in an interview with Steel First, with the final figure at 905,886 cars.

Amia noted that exports dropped by 9.7% to 154,724 units in December.

In January-December 2012, sales abroad reached 2.3 million cars, up by 9.9% year-on-year, according to Amia’s figures.

Exports

Mexican automobile exports to the USA in December fell by 6.4% to 98,696 units.

Sales to Latin America decreased by 31.7% to 20,275 cars in December and exports to Europe fell by 10.9% to 15,390 vehicles.

Exports to Africa, meanwhile, reached 3,548 units, 322.9% more than in the same month in 2011, while sales to Asia rose by 50.3% to 3,364 units.