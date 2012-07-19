Mexico’s heavy-duty trucks sales up 6.7%
Sales of heavy-duty trucks increased by 6.7% year-on-year in Mexico in the first half of 2012, according to the Mexican association of automotive distributors, Amda.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
Sales totalled 16,272 units in the January-June period, up from 15,253 vehicles sold in the first six months of 2011, Amda said.
However, June sales decreased 2.4% year-on-year, to 3,062 units.