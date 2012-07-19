Contact Us Login

Mexico’s heavy-duty trucks sales up 6.7%

Sales of heavy-duty trucks increased by 6.7% year-on-year in Mexico in the first half of 2012, according to the Mexican association of automotive distributors, Amda.

July 18, 2012 09:12 PM

Sales totalled 16,272 units in the January-June period, up from 15,253 vehicles sold in the first six months of 2011, Amda said.

However, June sales decreased 2.4% year-on-year, to 3,062 units.

