Mexico’s industrial output down 1% in October
Mexico’s industrial output fell by 0.86% month-on-month in October 2012, according to figures recently released by national statistics agency Inegi.
The overall fall in Mexican output was driven by a drop in the construction sector, which fell by 1.22% on the month, Inegi noted.
Manufacturing sector output also fell, by 0.9%, which was its fourth contraction during 2012.
Output in the mining and utilities sectors rose by 0.23% and 0.78%, respectively.
Inegi noted that, compared with October 2011, industrial output increased by 3.6%.