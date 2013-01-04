Mexico’s industrial output down 1% in October

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The overall fall in Mexican output was driven by a drop in the construction sector, which fell by 1.22% on the month, Inegi noted.

Manufacturing sector output also fell, by 0.9%, which was its fourth contraction during 2012.

Output in the mining and utilities sectors rose by 0.23% and 0.78%, respectively.

Inegi noted that, compared with October 2011, industrial output increased by 3.6%.