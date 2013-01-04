Contact Us Login

Mexico’s industrial output down 1% in October

Mexico’s industrial output fell by 0.86% month-on-month in October 2012, according to figures recently released by national statistics agency Inegi.

The overall fall in Mexican output was driven by a drop in the construction sector, which fell by 1.22% on the month, Inegi noted.

Manufacturing sector output also fell, by 0.9%, which was its fourth contraction during 2012.

Output in the mining and utilities sectors rose by 0.23% and 0.78%, respectively.

Inegi noted that, compared with October 2011, industrial output increased by 3.6%.

