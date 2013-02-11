Mexico’s industrial production falls 2% in December 2012
Mexico’s industrial output fell by 2.08% month-on-month in December 2012, according to figures recently released by national statistics agency Inegi.
The fall in industrial output was driven by the four sub-components used by the agency to calculate the figures, Inegi noted.
Construction sector output fell by 2.67% and mining production was down by 2.05%.
Manufacturing sector output also fell, by 1.07%, and utilities decreased by 0.49%.
Inegi noted that, compared with December 2011, industrial output also decreased by 1.1%.