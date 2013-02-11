Mexico’s industrial production falls 2% in December 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The fall in industrial output was driven by the four sub-components used by the agency to calculate the figures, Inegi noted.

Construction sector output fell by 2.67% and mining production was down by 2.05%.

Manufacturing sector output also fell, by 1.07%, and utilities decreased by 0.49%.

Inegi noted that, compared with December 2011, industrial output also decreased by 1.1%.