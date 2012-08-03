Contact Us Login

Mexico’s iron ore, coal outputs down in May

Iron ore production in Mexico fell by 2.9% year-on-year in May 2012 to 694,163 tonnes, according to national statistics agency Inegi.

Mexican copper output rose by 4.2% to 35,911 tonnes in May compared with the same month last year.

Coal production fell by 0.9% year-on-year to 1.74 million tonnes, Inegi’s figures showed.

Lead production dipped by 8.6% to 16,447 tonnes, while zinc output increased by 7.1% to 39,872 tonnes.

Output of gold increased by 3.5%, while silver expanded the most, in percentage terms, notching up an 18.6% rise over May 2011.

