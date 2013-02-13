Mexico’s iron ore, coal outputs up in November 2012
Iron ore production in Mexico rose by 12% year-on-year in November 2012, according to figures recently published by the national statistics agency, Inegi.
Output increased to 701,760 tonnes, Inegi’s figures showed.
Coal production rose by 10.9% year-on-year to 1.09 million tonnes, and zinc production increased by 4.9% to 36,249 tonnes.
Lead production rose slightly by 0.3% to 13,612 tonnes, according to the November year-on-year figures.
Output of gold rose by 8.3% and silver production was up by 7.5% to 355,923 tonnes, but copper output fell by 3.1% to 36,697 tonnes.