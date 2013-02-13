Mexico’s iron ore, coal outputs up in November 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Output increased to 701,760 tonnes, Inegi’s figures showed.

Coal production rose by 10.9% year-on-year to 1.09 million tonnes, and zinc production increased by 4.9% to 36,249 tonnes.

Lead production rose slightly by 0.3% to 13,612 tonnes, according to the November year-on-year figures.

Output of gold rose by 8.3% and silver production was up by 7.5% to 355,923 tonnes, but copper output fell by 3.1% to 36,697 tonnes.