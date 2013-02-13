Contact Us Login

Mexico’s iron ore, coal outputs up in November 2012

Iron ore production in Mexico rose by 12% year-on-year in November 2012, according to figures recently published by the national statistics agency, Inegi.

Output increased to 701,760 tonnes, Inegi’s figures showed.

Coal production rose by 10.9% year-on-year to 1.09 million tonnes, and zinc production increased by 4.9% to 36,249 tonnes.

Lead production rose slightly by 0.3% to 13,612 tonnes, according to the November year-on-year figures.

Output of gold rose by 8.3% and silver production was up by 7.5% to 355,923 tonnes, but copper output fell by 3.1% to 36,697 tonnes.

