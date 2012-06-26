Mexico’s metals mining output up 6.4% in April year-on-year
Mexico’s mining activity, excluding oil production, grew by 6.4% in April, compared with the same month in 2011, according to Inegi, the national institute of statistics and geography.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
However, overall mining activity was down 0.9% in for the month, compared with 2011, due to a fall in oil production of 2.6%, Inegi said.
From January to April 2012, the mining industry as a whole grew by 0.2%, Inegi added.