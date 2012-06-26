Contact Us Login

Mexico’s metals mining output up 6.4% in April year-on-year

Mexico’s mining activity, excluding oil production, grew by 6.4% in April, compared with the same month in 2011, according to Inegi, the national institute of statistics and geography.

June 26, 2012 01:59 PM

However, overall mining activity was down 0.9% in for the month, compared with 2011, due to a fall in oil production of 2.6%, Inegi said.

From January to April 2012, the mining industry as a whole grew by 0.2%, Inegi added.

