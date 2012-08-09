Mexico’s non-Nafta steel imports almost double in January-May

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Canacero did not disclose figures for the whole period, but said that steel imports from Russia reached 261,100 tonnes in May this year, 444% higher than the 47,975 tonnes imported in the same month in 2011.

Imports from Brazil totalled 318,908 tonnes in May, a 367% increase over the 68,246 tonnes in May last year.

Ukraine exported 273% more steel, to 85,584 tonnes.

Imports from South Korea and China rose by 119% and 116%, respectively, to 374,691 tonnes and 188,800 tonnes, Canacero added.

Last month, Canacero said that total imports in May reached 994,000 tonnes, up by 63% year-on-year, while imports in January-May totalled 4.42 million tonnes.