Mexico’s steel imports down, exports up in 2013
Finished steel imports to Mexico fell by 8.5% year-on-year in 2013 on reduced domestic demand while exports surged by nearly 20%.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
Imports totalled 5.47 million tonnes, down from 5.98 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the country’s steel association, Canacero.
Finished steel exports, however, pushed up by 18.7% over the same period to 3.42 million tonnes.
Apparent consumption of finished steel products in Mexico fell by 8.2% year-on-year in 2013 to 17.76 million tonnes.
Flat steel
Flat steel imports declined by 9.5% year-on-year to 3.79 million tonnes, while flat steel exports grew by 19.2%, to 821,923 tonnes, according to Canacero.
Consumption of flat steel goods dropped by 6.8% in the same comparison, to 10.36 million tonnes.
Long steel
Imports of long steel products to Mexico fell by 5.6% year-on-year in 2013 to 1.52 million tonnes.
Long steel exports, meanwhile, increased by 18% in the same comparison, to 1.9 million tonnes.
Long steel consumption in the Latin American country was down10.4% on the year at 6.95 million tonnes.
Canacero did not publicly disclose data for imports, exports and consumption, but Steel First has obtained a report sent to its members confirming these figures.