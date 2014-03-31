Mexico’s steel imports down, exports up in 2013

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Imports totalled 5.47 million tonnes, down from 5.98 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the country’s steel association, Canacero.

Finished steel exports, however, pushed up by 18.7% over the same period to 3.42 million tonnes.

Apparent consumption of finished steel products in Mexico fell by 8.2% year-on-year in 2013 to 17.76 million tonnes.



Flat steel

Flat steel imports declined by 9.5% year-on-year to 3.79 million tonnes, while flat steel exports grew by 19.2%, to 821,923 tonnes, according to Canacero.

Consumption of flat steel goods dropped by 6.8% in the same comparison, to 10.36 million tonnes.

Long steel

Imports of long steel products to Mexico fell by 5.6% year-on-year in 2013 to 1.52 million tonnes.

Long steel exports, meanwhile, increased by 18% in the same comparison, to 1.9 million tonnes.

Long steel consumption in the Latin American country was down10.4% on the year at 6.95 million tonnes.

Canacero did not publicly disclose data for imports, exports and consumption, but Steel First has obtained a report sent to its members confirming these figures.