Mexico’s steel production falls 2.8% in September

Crude steel production in Mexico fell by 2.8% year-on-year in September 2012, according to figures published by the World Steel Assn.

October 25, 2012 08:12 PM

Output totalled 1.46 million tonnes, worldsteel figures showed.

Between January and September, production fell by 2.5% compared with the corresponding period in 2011, to 13.3 million tonnes, the association said.

