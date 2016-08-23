Middle East crude steel production down 1.37% in July

Crude steel production in the Middle East decreased by 1.37% year-on-year in July 2016, according to the latest figures from the World Steel Assn (Worldsteel).

The region’s output totalled 2.23 million tonnes in the month, compared with 2.26 million tonnes in the corresponding month of 2015, Worldsteel said on Monday August 22.

Iran recorded the highest crude steel output in the region, with 1.35 million tonnes, up by 6.13% from 1.27 million tonnes in July 2015.

Saudi Arabia produced 400,000 tonnes of crude steel in July, down by 15.25% compared with 472,000 tonnes a year earlier. The production figure included the output of state-owned producer Hadeed Sabic, Worldsteel said.

Production in the UAE totalled 280,000 tonnes in July, down by 1.06% on an annual basis from 283,000 tonnes in July 2015.

Qatar produced 200,000 tonnes of crude steel last month, a drop of 14.89% from 235,000 tonnes produced a year earlier, according to Worldsteel.

In the first seven months of 2016, Middle East crude steel output totalled 16 million tonnes, down by 3.25% from 16.54 million tonnes in the corresponding period of 2015.

Iran had the highest crude steel output over the period, with 10.10 million tonnes, a 4.73% increase from 9.65 million tonnes a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia produced 2.76 million tonnes of crude steel over the period, down by 23.06% compared with 2015’s 3.59 million tonnes.

Production in the UAE totalled 1.76 million tonnes in January-July, close to the 1.77 million tonnes produced in the corresponding period of 2015, while Qatar produced 1.38 million tonnes of crude steel in the first seven months, down by 10.54% year-on-year from 1.54 million tonnes.



