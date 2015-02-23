Middle Eastern crude steel production up 13% in January

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The region’s output totalled 2.316 million tonnes in the month, compared with 2.047 million tonnes a year before.

Iran recorded the highest crude steel production, with 1.366 million tonnes in January, up by 19.7% from the 1.141 million tonnes of the corresponding month in 2014.

Saudi Arabia ranked second, producing 550,000 tonnes of crude steel in January, a 1.3% increase from January 2014’s figure of 543,000 tonnes.

Production in the UAE totalled 224,000 tonnes in January, an increase of 42.7% on an annual basis from 157,000 tonnes in January 2014.

Qatar produced 176,000 tonnes of crude steel last month, a 14.5% decrease year-on-year from 176,000 tonnes, according to Worldsteel.