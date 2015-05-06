MILLING ABOUT: Abdumalik Mirakhmedov steps down as ENRC marketing ceo

Abdumalik Mirakhmedov has stepped down from his role as ceo of marketing at ENRC.

Marc van Winkel has been named ceo of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) sales and as an ERG executive committee member, effective since May 1.

ERG, a company representing the founding shareholders of ENRC, bought back the Kazakh miner and delisted it from the London Stock Exchange in late 2013.

Mirakhmedov has left ERG entirely, but the company declined to comment on market speculation that he may join a related company, such as International Mineral Resources, which is owned by the founding shareholders.

Van Winkel joined ENRC in 2008 as cfo of marketing. He also served as a board member and as office director of the Zurich-based companies.

Mirakhmedov was promoted to the marketing ceo role in April 2013 following the departure of chief commercial officer Jim Cochrane.

ERG owns a range of production assets in various markets including chrome, copper and cobalt in regions including Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).



Janie Davies

