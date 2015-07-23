MILLING ABOUT: Bernard Lee to head metals and minerals trading at Benckiser Roth

Commodities broker Benckiser Roth has appointed Bernard Lee, currently chief trading officer, as head of its metals and minerals trading division.

The move follows the departure of Gordon Ng, previous head of the division and a management board member, who resigned for personal reasons, the company said.

“We are grateful to Gordon for the contribution he has made to the development of our metals and minerals business, notably in helping to develop a leading trading business in China, the world’s most important market for non-ferrous and bulk commodities,” Lee said in a statement.

Lee will be the first senior executive at Benckiser Roth, ceo Richard Man-kuen added. He was appointed as cto earlier this year, having joined as head of metals derivatives.

