MILLING ABOUT: BHP makes senior appointments at South32

BHP Billiton has appointed Peter Harris as head of investor relations and Steven Blaney as head of corporate affairs at its metals and mining spin-off South32.

Harris joins South32 from JCP Investment Partners, a Melbourne-based fund that has over $10 billion of Australian equity assets under management.

As a partial owner of the fund, Peter was responsible for mining, energy, utilities and steel sector investments.

He takes up the role at South32 from Monday February 23.

Blaney joins the South32 team from Citi, where he is currently md/head, corporate and government affairs, Australia and New Zealand.

He will take charge on Tuesday March 24.

Harris and Blaney will be based in South32’s office in Perth.

A BHP shareholder vote on the proposed demerger will take place in May.

Deepali Sharma

deepali.sharma@metalbulletinasia.com