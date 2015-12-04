MILLING ABOUT: Brazil’s Al assn names new board chairman

Brazil’s aluminium association Abal has named Alberto Fabrini Junior as its board chairman for the 2015-2017 period.

Fabrini is Norsk Hydro’s vp for the bauxite and alumina business, responsible also for the company’s operations in Brazil.

The executive, whom has over 30 years’ experience in the aluminium industry, was unanimously chosen by Abal’s board at the end of November.

The board also tapped ReciclaBR’s president Mario Fernandez for Abal’s deputy chairman position.

Milton Rego remains as the executive president of the association.

According to Rego, the recent changes made to Abal, including a new statute, paves the way for the association to respond better to the challenges that the aluminium chain faces in Brazil.

“The board’s choice for Norsk Hydro and ReciclaBR, companies that represent the whole aluminium chain and that have a recent history of large investments, reinforces this position,” Rego said in a statement.

Danielle Assalve

danielle.assalve@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @dassalve_MB