MILLING ABOUT: Codelco’s vp of projects resigns

Codelco’s vp of projects Sergio Fuentes has resigned effective May 1.

He will be replaced by current vp of business development Gerhard Von Borries.

“Sergio has been a key executive in achieving the commissioning phase at Ministro Hales project, as well as other two construction works and two (projects) in environmental approval phases,” ceo Thomas Keller said in a statement.

Fuentes took the role as vp of projects in November 2010. Before that he was manager at Chuquicamata mine’s underground expansion project.

Codelco is investing about $2.3 billion in its 170,000-tpy Ministro Hales project, which is set to start this year. It is one of Codelco’s main projects, along with a new mining level at El Teniente and Chuquicamata’s expansion.

