MILLING ABOUT: Eric Taarland joins ENRC Marketing (Africa)

Eric Taarland has been appointed as cobalt sales manager at ENRC Marketing (Africa), commencing Monday May 18.

Taarland previously worked at Evraz as head of marketing in the vanadium business unit, and left in September 2014. Before that, he held the role of marketing manager, vanadium at Evraz East Metals from 2011-2013.

He has also worked at the London Metal Exchange as a business development executive, in product and contract development in ferrous and minor metals, and at CRU International as a senior consultant, where he covered the vanadium and cobalt markets.

Taarland will continue to be based in Switzerland in his new role.

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb