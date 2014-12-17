Contact Us Login

MILLING ABOUT: Former Cliffs chief joins NioCorp

Joseph A Carrabba, former chairman, president and ceo of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, has joined the board of junior niobium mining company NioCorp Developments Ltd.

December 17, 2014 01:02 AM

“Joseph’s extensive experience and knowledge in exploration and global mining operations will add significant value to the proficiency of the existing board,” Mark Smith, ceo of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada-based NioCorp, said in a statement on December 16.

Niobium is used in the form of ferro-niobium to produce high-strength, low-alloy steel for use in automotive, structural and pipeline industries.

The USA imports 100% of its needs for the metal, according to NioCorp, which is developing a deposit near Elk Creek, Nebraska.

This report was first published by American Metal Market.
