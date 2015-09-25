MILLING ABOUT: HC Starck to reshuffle board from October

Germany-based technology metals producer HC Starck will reshuffle its executive board, the company said on Friday September 25.

As of October 1, the group will be led by four executive board members, down from five previously, it said on its website.

Edmar Allitsch, who was previously head of the tungsten powders division, will take over the sales organisation and will focus on “the acceleration of the sales activities and strategic key account projects in the tungsten powders business”.

Allitsch will no longer be on the executive board, a spokeswoman for HC Starck confirmed.

Michael Reiss, currently chief technology officer, will take over from Allitsch as the head of the tungsten powders division. Reiss will also head the surface technology and ceramic powders division, previously led by Allitsch.

The advanced ceramic components division, previously led by HC Starck ceo Andreas Meier, will be led by Matthias Schmitz, who is currently cfo of the group.

Meier will continue to be responsible for the tantalum and niobium powders division. Dmitry Shashkov remains as the head of the fabricated products division.

