MILLING ABOUT: Head of ferro-alloys, minor metals trading leaves MRI

Martín Núñez, head of ferro-alloys and minor metals at MRI Trading, has left the company, according to market sources.

Núñez left earlier this week after one and a half years at the company.

He was previously a ferro-alloys trader at LN Metals in London, before the company was bought by MRI in 2012.

Before joining LN, Núñez traded ferro-alloys at London Metals Ltd.

MRI had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Fleur Ritzema

fritzema@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: FleurRitzema_MB