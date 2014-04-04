MILLING ABOUT: Head of ferro-alloys, minor metals trading leaves MRI
Martín Núñez, head of ferro-alloys and minor metals at MRI Trading, has left the company, according to market sources.
Núñez left earlier this week after one and a half years at the company.
He was previously a ferro-alloys trader at LN Metals in London, before the company was bought by MRI in 2012.
Before joining LN, Núñez traded ferro-alloys at London Metals Ltd.
MRI had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.
Fleur Ritzema
fritzema@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: FleurRitzema_MB