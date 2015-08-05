MILLING ABOUT: ICBC Standard Bank hires Tom Kendall, John Xu

ICBC Standard Bank has appointed Tom Kendall as head of precious metals strategy, and John Xu as head of bulk commodities and energy.

Kendall has previously worked at LCM Metals UK, an independent brokerage, as head of metals strategy, and before that, he was head of global commodities research at Credit Suisse.

At ICBC Standard Bank he will oversee the bank’s precious metals research, covering the gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium markets.

He will be responsible for price forecasting in precious metals and will report to Katarina Cvijovic, head of precious metals.

Xu has previously worked at Barclays Investment Bank, in a range of roles, most recently as head of EMEA commodities sales.

At ICBC Standard Bank, he will be responsible for developing and managing the global bulk commodity and energy business for the bank, and will lead the development of the physical trading infrastructure and relationships for that side of the business.

Xu will report directly to head of commodities Mark Buncombe.

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb