MILLING ABOUT: Jac Nasser joins board of Koc Holding

Jac Nasser, chairman of BHP Billiton, has been appointed to the board of Turkish investment holding company Koc Holding.

At the end of March, it was confirmed that Nasser would join the board as an independent member.

Nasser has also been a director of 21st Century Fox since June 2013, and has been a member of the International Advisory Council of Allianz Aktiengesellschaft since February 2001.

Koc Holding describes itself as “not only one of the largest and most successful groups of companies in Turkey but also in Europe”. It is involved in sectors including automotive, energy and finance.

