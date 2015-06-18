Contact Us Login

MILLING ABOUT: Jackson leaves SFP Metals for BTG Pactual

Emily Jackson will leave cobalt trading house SFP Metals this month to join Brazilian bank BTG Pactual, according to market sources.

June 18, 2015 01:42 PM

Jackson’s move to BTG follows that of two big-name cobalt veterans: ENRC’s Tony Southgate and ex-Glencore trader Isaac Levy.

BTG Pactual, which – contrary to the trend among many banks – has been aggressively expanding in commodities, is showing a growing interest in the minor metal.

Jackson has been shipping manager at SFP since February 2010, and was previously shipping administrator at the company.

Before joining SFP, Jackson worked in the export department for Canon Bretagne.

Fleur Ritzema
fritzema@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: FleurRitzema_MB

