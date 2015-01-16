MILLING ABOUT: Katsiouleris out as Nyrstar merges marketing with operations

Zinc producer Nyrstar is merging its marketing, sourcing and sales (MSS) team into its mining and metals divisions and, as a consequence, the company’s senior vp MSS Bob Katsiouleris has left with immediate effect.

Katsiouleris joined Nyrstar in January 2013, having previously been at Rio Tinto, telling Metal Bulletin in May of that year that his “main aim [was] to bring back the marketing capability we once had”.

At around that time the company reorganised to create three distinct divisions: mining; metals processing and marketing; and sourcing and sales.

The Belgium-based company’s new move to merge departments is part of a programme to make the company more efficient, it said.

The latest changes put the marketing and sales functions back into the mining and metals processing businesses.

“These changes are consistent with our determination to deliver on our strategic and financial goals,” acting ceo Heinz Eigner said in a statement.

“To achieve this, we need a more efficient structure that gives us greater accountability, transparency and focus on results.”

Alex Harrison

aharrison@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @alexharrison_mb