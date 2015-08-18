Contact Us Login

Become a customer

MILLING ABOUT: Keulder resigns as UMK cfo

Kobus Keulder has resigned from his role as cfo of United Manganese of Kalahari (UMK) and will join rival South African manganese ore producer Tshipi.

August 18, 2015 11:48 AM

Kobus Keulder has resigned from his role as cfo of United Manganese of Kalahari (UMK) and will join rival South African manganese ore producer Tshipi.

Keulder joined UMK in 2009 and previously worked for Transalloys and Highveld Vanadium & Steel.

He will leave UMK on September 11.

A successor has not yet been named.

UMK and Tshipi are two of the newer generation of South African manganese ore producers. They started mining in 2008 and 2012, respectively.

Janie Davies
jdavies@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @janiedavies_mb

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed