MILLING ABOUT: Kriek retires as ceo of UMK

Johan Kriek, ceo of United Manganese Kalahari (UMK), is retiring at the end of this year after six years in the role.

A successor has been chosen and will be named in due course.

Kriek, a resouces industry veteran of more than 35 years, will remain involved with the manganese producer in an advisory role.

Prior to joining UMK he spent 24 years at BHP Billiton, serving as gm of manganese.

He also served as senior operations manager at Ingwe Coal Corp.

