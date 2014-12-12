Contact Us Login

Become a customer

MILLING ABOUT: Kriek retires as ceo of UMK

Johan Kriek, ceo of United Manganese Kalahari (UMK), is retiring at the end of this year after six years in the role.

December 12, 2014 12:24 AM

Johan Kriek, ceo of United Manganese Kalahari (UMK), is retiring at the end of this year after six years in the role.

A successor has been chosen and will be named in due course.

Kriek, a resouces industry veteran of more than 35 years, will remain involved with the manganese producer in an advisory role.

Prior to joining UMK he spent 24 years at BHP Billiton, serving as gm of manganese.

He also served as senior operations manager at Ingwe Coal Corp.

Janie Davies
jdavies@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @janiedavies_mb

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed