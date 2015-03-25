MILLING ABOUT: Liz Milan joins Kingdom Futures

UK-based brokerage Kingdom Futures has taken on Liz Milan, former head of Asia commodities at HKEx and the LME, to “expand its LME brokerage business”.

Milan, who was also a senior consultant at the CME Group between February and June 2014, will work with both Kingdom Futures and with Base Metal Solutions, which is run by Alex Heath. Heath has an agreement to market Kingdom as an introducing agent.

Milan will operate mainly from Singapore to “develop and expand on the existing client base, covering the sales and operational procedures”, Kingdom said, and will also act as an advisor and consultant on behalf of Base Metals Solutions.

“Liz brings to our group more than 30 years of direct practitioner experience in financial markets, and her input and geographic location will be invaluable,” the company said.

Kingdom Futures was co-founded by Malcolm Freeman, formerly of INTL FCStone and Ambrian Commodities, and Jasmin Hayer, also formerly of Ambrian Commodities, in 2013.

Claire Hack

