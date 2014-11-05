MILLING ABOUT: LME team in Singapore will increase to five

The London Metal Exchange has hired another executive in Singapore, taking its team in the location to five, as parent Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing looks to expand its Asian commodities business.

Hiroki Kazekami will be joining the LME’s Singapore office from next week as vp commodities, and will focus on new business opportunities in Japan and South Korea., market sources told Hotline.

He was previously with Mitsubishi UFJ Securities.

Kazekami will report to Rebecca Brosnan, HKEx’s head of Asia commodities.

HKEx declined to confirm news about the appointment.

In October, the bourse hired Chris Ivan Tjahadi as vp commodities in Singapore.

In July, the LME hired Edric Koh as avp. He was previously a vp at Mizuho Bank.

William Chin, senior vp Asia commodities and Charlotte Tan, office administrator, are also based in the LME’s office in Singapore.

