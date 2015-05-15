MILLING ABOUT: Maarten de Leeuw joins 5N Plus as non-exec director

Ex-Nyrstar gm Maarten de Leeuw has taken up the position of non-executive director at specialty metal and chemical company 5N Plus.

De Leeuw has more than 20 years’ experience in the metals industry in commercial and trading roles, including gm projects and gm commercial operations at Nyrstar, and directorships in Europe, Australia and China.

“I have been working closely with Jacques l’Ecuyer and his team for quite some time now. 5N Plus is a fantastic business with a great team of people, operating as a technology leader in markets that still have great growth potential,” de Leeuw told Metal Bulletin. “I believe that in my role with 5N Plus I can help the team to further unlock this potential.”

De Leeuw is joined on the board by new director Serge Vézina who has over 40 years of broad experience at various levels in mining, processing, innovation and process improvement, environmental management and project evaluation.

James Heywood

jheywood@metalbulletin.com