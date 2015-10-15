MILLING ABOUT: Mark Thompson will head LME metals trading at Standard Bank

Mark Thompson is to join Standard Bank as head of London Metal Exchange trading, Metal Bulletin understands.

Thompson, known in the market as ‘Thommo’, will be based in London and will start at the company on December 1.

Thompson is currently executive chairman and ceo of Treliver Minerals, a privately owned UK company with tin and indium projects in Germany and the UK.

He was previously at Apollo Global Management, and before that spent more than seven years at Trafigura as a senior derivatives trader and chief investment officer of its Galena Asset Management fund.

Thompson is also a non-executive director of North River Resources and president and founder of Margaret Lake Diamonds.

Andrea Hotter

ahotter@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @andreahotter