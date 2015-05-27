MILLING ABOUT: Moström leaves Boliden for LKAB

Jan Moström, president of Boliden’s Business Area Mines, will leave the company in mid-September to join Swedish iron ore manufacturer Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB, or LKAB.

Moström joined Boliden in 1979, serving as gm of the Boliden Area, and was appointed president of mines in 2005, overseeing the development of the company’s Aitik and Garpenberg plants.

He will take up the position of ceo and president at LKAB, replacing Lars-Eric Aaro, on September 15, according to LKAB, and his successor at Boliden will be recruited in the coming months.

“The expansions of Aitik and Garpenberg under Jan’s leadership have created world-class mines and Boliden will continue leveraging on this platform,” Lennart Evrell, Boliden’s ceo and president, said. “I would like to thank Jan for his invaluable input during his time with Boliden and to wish him every success in his new role.”

Listed in Stockholm, Boliden explores, mines and smelts zinc, copper, lead, gold and silver ores and has an annual turnover of about SEK 37 billion ($4.4 billion), according to the company’s website.

