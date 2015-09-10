MILLING ABOUT: Norsk Titanium taps Kubasik board chairman

Norsk Titanium AS (NTi) has appointed Christopher E Kubasik chairman of its board of directors effective January 2016.

Kubasik, who has served on the board since 2013, is president and ceo of New York-based Seabury Advisory Group, an advisory services company focused on the aviation, and aerospace and defence industries.

“The titanium component manufacturing market is undergoing rapid growth, and I am delighted to continue to take NTi to the next level as we begin to deliver significant benefits to the global [aerospace and defence] sectors through affordable titanium components at the highest-quality levels,” Kubasik said.

The Oslo, Norway-based company plans to construct an industrial-scale direct metal deposition manufacturing facility in the USA. The move is part of the company’s long-term strategy to commercialise 3-D printing technology for titanium components.

This report was first published by American Metal Market

editorial@metalbulletin.com