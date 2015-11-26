MILLING ABOUT: Nyrstar appoints new vp of zinc smelting

Belgian zinc producer Nyrstar has appointed Darin Cooper as vp of zinc smelting following the departure of Marcos Ramos.

Ramos has left the business to pursue new opportunities, the company said.

Cooper was previously gm global roaster and leaching for Nyrstar, having moved back to the company from an 8-month stint as coo at Finnish zinc producer Talvivaara.

“[Cooper] has more than 25 years’ operational and plant leadership experience in the industry and has worked for many of the big metals companies globally,” a spokesman for Nyrstar said.

