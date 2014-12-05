MILLING ABOUT: Nyrstar appoints senior vp mining

Nyrstar has appointed John Galassini as senior vp Mining.

He will join the Nyrstar management committee and will be based at Nyrstar’s global headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, the company said on Friday December 5.

“Our mining segment has not performed to its full potential in recent periods and John shares our commitment to maximising value from this business,” Nyrstar’s acting ceo, Heinz Eigner, said in the statement.

Prior to joining Nyrstar, Galassini had spent 21 years at Phelps Dodge/Freeport-McMoran related companies.

He also held the position of regional vp at Kinross Gold with responsibility for Kinross’ operations in North America.

His most recent leadership role was as coo of US-based Sunshine Silver Mines Corporation, a privately-held silver mining and refining company.

Late last month, ceo Roland Junck had left the company. Nyrstar had said at the time that the change in its shareholder ownership had nothing to do with the Junck’s exit.

Trafigura has boosted its share in Nyrstar by around 50%, in a move that will quicken the interest of those who are attempting to unpick the merchant’s strategy.

Deepali Sharma

deepali.sharma@metalbulletinasia.com