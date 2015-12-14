MILLING ABOUT: Parham Ghazi Saeedi leaves Fesil

Parham Ghazi Saeedi has left his role as commercial director at Fesil Sales Group, Metal Bulletin understands.

Ghazi Saeedi joined Fesil in 2007 as business development manager and became commercial director in 2014.

From 2006-2007, he worked as the export and logistics manager in molybdenum and chrome ore in Cronimet’s Tehran office.

It is not known where he will be going after leaving Fesil.

Fesil is a ferro-alloys supplier owned by MFC Industrial and announced the combination of its businesses in Germany and Luxembourg in November.

Metal Bulletin is awaiting further comment from Fesil.

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb