MILLING ABOUT: Rene van der Kam joins Gunvor as global head base metals

Rene van der Kam will join energy trading firm Gunvor as global head of the physical base metals business from February, market sources said.

He will continue to be based in Singapore, sources told Metal Bulletin.

Van der Kam was last director of base metals for Noble Group in Singapore and was with the company from May 2011 to November 2013. He has previously worked at RBS Sempra Commodities, Enron and MG Metals.

In 2012, Metal Bulletin had reported that Gunvor planned to set up a team to trade futures and subsequently physical metal.

A spokesman for the company did not respond to requests for confirmation about the appointment.

Van der Kam declined to comment.

Gunvor boosted turnover to $93 billion in 2012 from $87 billion the previous year. Its earnings rose to $433 million from $356 million in the same comparison.

Gunvor is a physical trader of crude oil, fuel oil, gasoil, gasoline, naphtha, LPG, LNG and natural gas, coal, carbon emissions and grain. Its main trading centres are in Geneva, Singapore, the Bahamas and Dubai.

