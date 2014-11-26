MILLING ABOUT: Roland Junck leaves Nyrstar

Nyrstar’s ceo Roland Junck has left the company.

Heinz Eigner, who joined Nyrstar as cfo in August 2007, has been appointed acting ceo, with immediate effect. He will also continue his duties as cfo, the zinc produer said on Wednesday November 26.

“Roland has led the company through a period of important strategic development and transformation,” Julien De Wilde, chairman, said in the statement.

Earlier this month, Trafigura had boosted its share in Nyrstar by around 50%. Trafigura, however, has not acquired any new shareholder rights in moving through the 15% threshold, Metal Bulletin understands.

“An independent executive search firm has been retained to assist in finding the new ceo, which will involve an extensive international search as well as consideration of internal candidates,” the company said.

