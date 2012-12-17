MILLING ABOUT: Severstal North America appoints Saikat Dey chief strategy and procurement officer

Severstal North America has appointed Saikat Dey as its chief strategy and procurement officer, effective immediately.

In his new position, Dey will oversee the company’s strategy, business planning and purchasing, the Deaborn, Michigan-based steelmaker said.

Dey will replace David Howard, who will take a new role as plant manager at Double Eagle Steel Coating Co, Severstal’s electro-galvanizing joint venture with Pittsburgh-based US Steel.

This article was first published by AMM

