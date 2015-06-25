MILLING ABOUT: Staffas appointed acting director of Boliden

Mikael Staffas will take over as acting director of Boliden, as the company searches for a permanent replacement for outgoing president Jan Moström, the company said on Thursday June 25.

Staffas will take up the temporary role for the Swedish miner alongside his position as cfo, which he has held since 2011, from August 15.

“We’ve opted for this solution to give ourselves plenty of time to choose Jan’s successor and, at the same time, ensure continuity in the business area’s management,” Lennart Evrell, Boliden’s president and ceo, said.

Jan Moström, president of Boliden’s Business Area Mines, will leave the company in mid-September to join Swedish iron ore manufacturer Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB.

