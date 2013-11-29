MILLING ABOUT: Tony Veitch leaves Atlantic board; remains as executive

Tony Veitch has resigned from the board of directors of Atlantic Ltd, the company said on Friday November 29.

Veitch will continue as a full-time executive with Atlantic in the roles of chief commercial officer and company secretary.

Atlantic, which owns and operates the Windimurra vanadium project in Western Australia, is now in the process of searching for additional non-executive directors.

“Tony has played a pivotal role in enabling the company to work through the challenges of bringing the Windimurra project on stream and I am delighted that he will be continuing as a full-time executive with the company,” Atlantic chairman and md Michael Minosora said in a statement.

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb

