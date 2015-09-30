MILLING ABOUT: Triland Metals hires two in Singapore

Triland Metals’ Singapore office has hired Jane Hu and Penelope Ma to work on the LME ring dealing member’s sales team, Metal Bulletin understands.

Hu was previously a base metals trader at Noble in Singapore and Ma was business development manager Asia at FastMarkets.

In May this year, Triland ceo Martin Pratt told Metal Bulletin the broker was exploring bulks business opportunities and looking to apply for membership at other metal exchanges.

Triland set up its Singapore office in April last year.

Since then, it has made other hires in Singapore, including Anselm Li and Aaron Sim.

Triland Metals is 100% owned by Mitsubishi Corp.

